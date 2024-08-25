Ooma (OOMA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Ooma has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.140 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.550-0.580 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.74 million, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

