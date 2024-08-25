Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $14.02. Opera shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 370,494 shares.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Opera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Opera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Opera by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Opera by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Opera by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 199,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

