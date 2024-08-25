OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 125.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,944,577.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,134. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

