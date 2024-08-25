Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $74.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $78.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

