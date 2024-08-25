OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) General Counsel Sells $293,000.00 in Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,007.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KIDS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $775.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 501,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 87,657 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

