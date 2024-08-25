Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,784 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10,744.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.07.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

