OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.800-9.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. OSI Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.80-9.15 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OSI Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 4,216 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $599,262.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 340,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,457,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shalabh Chandra sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $94,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,780. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.