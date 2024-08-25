Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives $24.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,336.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and have sold 22,095 shares worth $621,118. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

PCRX opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $654.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

