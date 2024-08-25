Padraig Mcdonnell Sells 1,958 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 26th, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

