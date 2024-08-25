Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $366,779.25 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE PLTR opened at $31.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

