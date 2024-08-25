Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.47.
Several analysts recently commented on PARA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, August 9th.
NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -133.33%.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
