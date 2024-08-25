Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 16,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 76,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

