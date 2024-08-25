Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sets New 1-Year High at $593.37

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $593.37 and last traded at $589.40, with a volume of 75055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $587.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Raymond James began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $538.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

