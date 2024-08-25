Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$50.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKI. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland Announces Dividend

Shares of PKI opened at C$35.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a one year low of C$34.66 and a one year high of C$47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.73%.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

