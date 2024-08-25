&Partners Acquires 3,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

&Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,051,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 6,834.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 946,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,634,000 after buying an additional 933,307 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 230,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $55.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $50.84 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

