&Partners Acquires 3,489 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

&Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Cencora were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $3,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,479,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,666,297 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Stock Down 1.2 %
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on COR
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.