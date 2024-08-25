&Partners Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Entegris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,049 shares of company stock worth $8,702,521. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris Trading Up 3.8 %

ENTG opened at $116.32 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average of $130.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

