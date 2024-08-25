&Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

&Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.84. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.