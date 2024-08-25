&Partners Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 335.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

