&Partners Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,655,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 441,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JNK opened at $96.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.52. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $96.86.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

