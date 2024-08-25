&Partners Acquires New Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

&Partners bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.49.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

