&Partners Acquires New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

&Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

