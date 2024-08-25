&Partners Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

&Partners acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $586,016,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,248.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,459,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,686 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Shares of APO stock opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $126.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

