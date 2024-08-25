&Partners Acquires New Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

&Partners bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Baker Chad R lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2,297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $3,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

