&Partners Acquires Shares of 13,926 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

&Partners acquired a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Up 1.4 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.63%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,758 shares in the company, valued at $357,151.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.