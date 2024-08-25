&Partners Acquires Shares of 7,759 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

&Partners bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 383.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.27. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.13 and a 52-week high of $73.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NGG

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.