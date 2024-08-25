&Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

&Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 75.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,708 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after acquiring an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,520,000 after acquiring an additional 266,190 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,608,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after purchasing an additional 218,283 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

VTWO stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.91. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.