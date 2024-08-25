&Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

&Partners grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995,783 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 161,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $74.27 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,234 shares of company stock worth $44,017,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.