&Partners Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Varenne Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $1,693,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,221,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,623.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,367 shares of company stock worth $24,180,042. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

