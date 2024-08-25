&Partners Buys 2,151 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

&Partners lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.