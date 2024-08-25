&Partners Buys 40,495 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

&Partners increased its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,495 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,633,000. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 289,426 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $23.03 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

