&Partners Buys 5,581 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

&Partners boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,879.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 144,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 142,277 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
IEI opened at $119.06 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.63.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
