&Partners Buys New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

&Partners purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 20,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $537,000. United Bank raised its stake in CDW by 7.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 5,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

CDW Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $229.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

