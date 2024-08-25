&Partners Buys New Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

&Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $252.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.58 and a 200 day moving average of $254.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
