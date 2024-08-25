&Partners Buys New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

&Partners bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 398.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 64.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,631.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $71.57 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

