&Partners Buys New Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Primerica by 20,472.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Primerica by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Primerica by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $261.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $263.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.25.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

