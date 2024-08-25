&Partners Buys Shares of 18,246 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,305,000 after purchasing an additional 692,188 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 29,849 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 166.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 214,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.93 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

