&Partners Buys Shares of 1,918 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

&Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.39.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

