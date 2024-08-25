&Partners Buys Shares of 2,836 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

&Partners bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $168.68 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

