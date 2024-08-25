&Partners Buys Shares of 6,629 THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

&Partners purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,629 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 596.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

