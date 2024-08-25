&Partners Buys Shares of 6,744 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 730,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.
Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.27.
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
