&Partners Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

&Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 108,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $544,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.18. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

