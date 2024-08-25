&Partners Grows Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

&Partners raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in General Motors were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 24,741 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 600,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,365 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

General Motors stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

