&Partners Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,146.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,419 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,098,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,603,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PPA stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $111.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

