&Partners Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

&Partners grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 223.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,893,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,639,000 after acquiring an additional 255,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after acquiring an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.81 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

