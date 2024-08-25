&Partners Has $396,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

&Partners raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in UBS Group were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,549,063,000 after buying an additional 1,546,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after buying an additional 2,602,616 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

