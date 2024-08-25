&Partners Has $438,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

&Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

