&Partners Has $455,000 Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

&Partners boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114,213 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2,913.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

