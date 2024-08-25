&Partners Has $468,000 Stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

&Partners increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $275.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Transactions at New Jersey Resources

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,351,596. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

