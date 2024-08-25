&Partners Has $493,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

&Partners increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 189,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 21,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

